Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $3.20 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP remained flat at $$127.71 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,492. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

