Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,092,000 after buying an additional 443,790 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after purchasing an additional 336,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,182,000 after purchasing an additional 221,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.39. 35,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,713. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

