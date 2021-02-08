Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.01. 8,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,196. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $96.09.

