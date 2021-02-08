Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 32,713 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $45,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,630,000 after acquiring an additional 221,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $192,558,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,295,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,630,000 after acquiring an additional 644,354 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.73. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,063. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

