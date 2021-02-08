Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 6,414 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 141,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 104,351 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,342.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 99,379 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,567 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 48,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,221. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

