Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,537 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $21.17. 17,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,188. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30.

