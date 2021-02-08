Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $62.39.

