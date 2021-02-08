Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 38,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 142,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 286,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN remained flat at $$22.41 on Monday. 148,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,682,667. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $22.71.

