Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,888,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 221,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,900. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.87 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.22.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

