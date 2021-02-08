Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 23,637 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,637 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after purchasing an additional 429,040 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth about $474,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 96.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,896,000 after purchasing an additional 447,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWL stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,346. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $93.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.78.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

