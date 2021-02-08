Van Strum & Towne Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

TXN stock opened at $171.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day moving average of $151.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,862 shares of company stock worth $77,302,785. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

