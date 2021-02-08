Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $7.28 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 4.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $129.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.15 and a 200-day moving average of $137.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $319.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 875,123 shares of company stock worth $116,314,326. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

