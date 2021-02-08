Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $7.93 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 4.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 68.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,508,000 after acquiring an additional 397,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.61 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.83.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

