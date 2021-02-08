Van Strum & Towne Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,568,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 72,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 38,972 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $205.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.61 and a 200 day moving average of $180.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $204.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

