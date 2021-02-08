VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $48.22. Approximately 5,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

