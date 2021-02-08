Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $60.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.