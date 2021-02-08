Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lessened by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.1% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parthenon LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,336.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 313,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 307,733 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 256,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,185 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,407,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 85,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.95. 20,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542,412. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.18.

