Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 70,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,365,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

