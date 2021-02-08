Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.4% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,332,000 after buying an additional 102,539 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 183,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 52,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,129,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 235,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,365,225. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

