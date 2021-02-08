Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Lowered by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.62. 801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,496. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $237.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.08.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

