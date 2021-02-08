Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,983. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $217.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.