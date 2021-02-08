Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $90,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 50,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.17. 81,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.46. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

