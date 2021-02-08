Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after buying an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,368,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after purchasing an additional 82,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,126,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $87.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.46. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.