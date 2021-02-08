Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,621,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,307,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,121. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $131.88 and a 52-week high of $259.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.14.

