Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,440,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31,148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,455,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,865,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,672 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.77. 2,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,658. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $154.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

