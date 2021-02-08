Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Ieq Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $358.07. The stock had a trading volume of 40,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,575. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $357.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

