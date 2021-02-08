Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Trimmed by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $358.26. 35,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,575. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $357.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

