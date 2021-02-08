Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Brightworth’s 5th Largest Position

Brightworth grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.2% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after buying an additional 2,789,630 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after buying an additional 1,348,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,500,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,045,000 after acquiring an additional 871,071 shares during the period.

BND stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.01. 52,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,745,758. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.91. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

