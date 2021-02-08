Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $86.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.91. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

