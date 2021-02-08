Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.0% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 369,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 238,846 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.09. 65,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,745,758. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91.

