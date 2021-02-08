Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

BND stock opened at $86.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.91. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.