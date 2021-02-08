Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Baldrige Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.8% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.46. 14,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $204.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

