Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.7% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $58,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.46. 20,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,636,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $204.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

