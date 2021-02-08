Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Cut by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.4% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,568,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.8% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 72,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 38,972 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,329. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.61 and its 200-day moving average is $180.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $204.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

