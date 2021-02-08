Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 363.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,942. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.79. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

