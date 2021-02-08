Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

VAR opened at $176.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.89. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.42.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

