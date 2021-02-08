Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.44

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.44 and last traded at $176.44, with a volume of 5460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.32 and its 200 day moving average is $170.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.