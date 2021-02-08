Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.41)-($0.39) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $68.0-69.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.21 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.16-0.03 EPS.

VRNS stock traded down $6.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.18. 804,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,743. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.90. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.65.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.