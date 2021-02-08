Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.16-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $357-366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.42 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.41–0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $15.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.00. 46,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,725. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.64. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $191.98.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $246,373.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,769.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $262,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,466.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

