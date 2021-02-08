Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.16)-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $357.0-366.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.07 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.16-0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.65.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.18. The company had a trading volume of 804,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,743. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $246,373.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

