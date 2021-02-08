Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.41–0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $68-69.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.14 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.16-0.03 EPS.

VRNS stock traded up $15.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.00. 46,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -72.44 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $191.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.06 and a 200-day moving average of $132.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.65.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $246,373.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,769.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

