Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading Up 8.4%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s stock price was up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 530,449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 285,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $54,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $65,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,918,538 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

