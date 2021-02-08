Vectura Group (VEGPF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS: VEGPF) in the last few weeks:

2/6/2021 – Vectura Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/5/2021 – Vectura Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Vectura Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/26/2021 – Vectura Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Vectura Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2021 – Vectura Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/12/2021 – Vectura Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/9/2021 – Vectura Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

VEGPF opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $926.39 million, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.69. Vectura Group plc has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

