Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo Sells 2,666 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $677,203.38.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32.

On Thursday, December 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17.

On Monday, December 7th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $723,125.84.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $297.57. 644,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,701. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.60. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.69, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $796,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

