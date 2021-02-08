Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0420 on Top Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $89.30 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas token can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000100 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001589 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000947 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

