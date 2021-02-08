Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,792 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,654 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 867,797 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,524,000 after purchasing an additional 209,749 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 29,891 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 30,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.37.

MSFT opened at $242.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $245.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

