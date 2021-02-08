Venus Price Reaches $34.14 on Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 199.3% against the dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $284.17 million and approximately $128.33 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be bought for about $34.14 or 0.00073567 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,607.90 or 1.00422945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00029973 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000203 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,322,877 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.