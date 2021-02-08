Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Cap of $285.54 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Verge has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $285.54 million and $33.78 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.24 or 0.00358178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,428,526,366 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

