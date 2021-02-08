Vertcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.71 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 33.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000885 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $22.71 million and $284,754.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,764.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,707.04 or 0.03900485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00368179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.58 or 0.01077536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.18 or 0.00434558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.00358167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00218950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00019537 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,640,172 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.