Vetri 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $513.00 (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Vetri has a market cap of $2.33 million and $513.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vetri token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vetri has traded 140.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vetri Token Profile

Vetri (VLD) is a token. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,067,643 tokens. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

Vetri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vetri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

